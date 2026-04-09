Supreme Court reconsiders Sabarimala women's entry over devotees' belief

SC Justice Nagarathna questions petitioners' standing

Justice B. V. Nagarathna questioned why the Indian Young Lawyers Association, not actual devotees, brought the case in the first place.

She also pointed out how what's seen as moral in India has changed a lot since the 1950s.

The court will weigh how individual rights fit with religious customs and whether laws should always reflect changing social values—all of which could shape future debates on faith and equality.