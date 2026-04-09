Supreme Court reconsiders Sabarimala women's entry over devotees' belief
The Supreme Court is taking another look at its 2018 decision that allowed women into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
This time, the focus is on whether temple entry should depend more on the beliefs of devotees, a point Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says wasn't fully considered before.
A nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is now digging into big questions about religious freedom and constitutional rights.
SC Justice Nagarathna questions petitioners' standing
Justice B. V. Nagarathna questioned why the Indian Young Lawyers Association, not actual devotees, brought the case in the first place.
She also pointed out how what's seen as moral in India has changed a lot since the 1950s.
The court will weigh how individual rights fit with religious customs and whether laws should always reflect changing social values—all of which could shape future debates on faith and equality.