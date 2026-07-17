Supreme Court rules missing ticket cannot bar railway compensation claims
Big news from the Supreme Court: if someone is hurt or killed in a railway accident, their family can't be denied compensation just because there's no ticket found on them.
This decision overturns earlier rulings and brings relief to Lata, whose husband tragically fell from a train in 2015.
The court ordered Indian Railways to pay her ₹8 lakh.
Court urges Indian Railways safety reforms
The court highlighted that railway compensation follows a "no-fault liability" rule, meaning families shouldn't have to jump through strict hoops after an accident.
The judges also called out overcrowding and urged Railways to improve passenger safety by hiring more staff and updating old terms like "second-class passenger."
They reminded everyone: staying safe is a shared responsibility between passengers and Railways.