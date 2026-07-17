Supreme Court seeks medical reports in Asaram bail plea
The Supreme Court is considering Asaram's request for interim bail due to health issues, after his life sentence for raping a minor was upheld by the Rajasthan High Court.
The judges have asked the Rajasthan government for updated medical reports, saying they want to make sure nothing goes wrong while he is in custody.
AIIMS say Asaram needs lifestyle changes
All India Institute of Medical Sciences doctors say Asaram needs lifestyle changes, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that "there is some bleeding because of some gastro problem but that appears to be a temporary phenomenon."
His lawyer claims he is a high-risk patient, but officials noted he three months ago walked long distances in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.
The court will check new medical details before deciding at the next hearing on July 21.