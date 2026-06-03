Supreme Court: sex refusal mental cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act India Jun 03, 2026

The Supreme Court just ruled that if a spouse keeps persistently refusing sexual intercourse without reasonable cause, it can count as mental cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.

In this case, a doctor and his wife were married for 18 years but lived together for only a few months before being separated for over 15 years.

The court said this ongoing refusal was enough reason to grant divorce since it broke down the core of their relationship.