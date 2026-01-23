Supreme Court steps in on ED vs. West Bengal clash

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about one raid—it's become a big deal over who gets to investigate what in India.

The ED says Banerjee removed key evidence, while her party, TMC, calls it all political drama.

With I-PAC holding sensitive election data for TMC and the Supreme Court warning that blocking central agencies could lead to "lawlessness," the case raises serious questions about states interfering with national investigations into economic crimes.