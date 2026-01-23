Supreme Court steps in on ED vs. West Bengal clash
The Supreme Court has paused police cases against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers after the agency said its raids at I-PAC's Kolkata office and a co-founder's home were blocked.
Notices have gone out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state officials, with the court asking everyone to keep CCTV footage and devices safe for now.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about one raid—it's become a big deal over who gets to investigate what in India.
The ED says Banerjee removed key evidence, while her party, TMC, calls it all political drama.
With I-PAC holding sensitive election data for TMC and the Supreme Court warning that blocking central agencies could lead to "lawlessness," the case raises serious questions about states interfering with national investigations into economic crimes.