Supreme Court tells Delhi not to completely suspend metro services
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi authorities not to completely suspend the metro and public transport ahead of the October 10 protests.
Instead, it wants services regulated so people can still get around while keeping things safe.
Chief Justice Surya Kant stressed that commuters shouldn't be left stranded just because of security concerns.
Supreme Court warns against station closures
The court was clear: don't block metro station entry points or cancel trains unless absolutely necessary.
It also asked authorities to make announcements early and clearly if there are any changes, so everyone can plan ahead and avoid last-minute chaos.
The move comes after complaints that shutting down transport would make life tough for regular commuters who rely on these services every day.