Supreme Court to consider challenge to India's marital rape exception
India
The Supreme Court is set to look into whether husbands should be legally protected from prosecution for nonconsensual sex, even if it causes injury or death.
This comes after NGO Red Dot Foundation challenged the marital rape exception in Indian law, saying it lets husbands off the hook for serious harm.
Petition says married women's rights violated
The petition argues that this legal loophole violates married women's rights to equality and dignity.
Despite calls for change after the Nirbhaya case, Parliament kept the exception in 2013.
The court will hear this (and similar petitions) on September 9, and its decision could shape how India handles consent and marriage going forward.