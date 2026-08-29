Supreme Court to hear petition to display ethanol percentages
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday, August 31, 2026, asking that gas pumps clearly show how much ethanol is mixed into the gasoline you buy.
The petitioner, Narendra Kumar Goswami, wants every gas pump and invoice to display the exact percentage of ethanol in your gasoline, so drivers know exactly what is going into their tanks.
Petition seeks E20 vehicle compatibility database
The petition also calls for a public database showing which vehicles can safely use ethanol-blended fuels (like E20), based on make and model.
It suggests forming an expert committee to study how E20 affects cars, costs, and the environment.
Plus, it asks for a clear plan to help owners of vehicles that are not E20-friendly and better consumer information about these fuel changes.