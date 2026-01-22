Supreme Court wants real action on Delhi-NCR air pollution
India
The Supreme Court has told everyone involved—governments, civic bodies, and metro authorities—to come up with solid plans to fight Delhi-NCR's air pollution.
A new report says car emissions and dust are the biggest problems, so the court is giving stakeholders four weeks to share how they'll tackle these issues, both right now and in the long run.
All hands on deck: unified effort needed
The court is pushing for a "whole-of-government" approach, with central ministries and the states of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan working together.
Experts from IITs have helped shape practical steps like easing traffic at toll plazas, other practical measures, and measures at construction sites.
Everyone's expected to follow these recommendations—no excuses this time.