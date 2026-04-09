Suspected rocket strike in Imphal Valley kills 2 Meitei siblings
India
Manipur's Imphal Valley saw major unrest after a suspected rocket attack killed two young Meitei siblings, a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister, on April 7.
The tragedy sparked protests, with crowds storming a CRPF camp and reports of security forces firing on demonstrators, leading to more injuries.
NIA handling Imphal Valley probe
Following the chaos, authorities imposed curfews and cut internet access in five districts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now handling the case.
Protesters led by local groups demanded accountability from the government; some even tried marching to the chief minister's home.
In a powerful moment, the children's grandmother refused compensation, insisting instead on swift action against those responsible.