Suvendu Adhikari announces refunds for 33,000 Lionel Messi ticket holders

If you paid to see Lionel Messi at Kolkata's Yuva Bharati Stadium last December, but barely caught a glimpse thanks to overcrowding and blocked views, there's good news: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced refunds for all 33,000 affected fans.

Tickets cost ₹4,000 or ₹6,000, but with officials and celebrities crowding the pitchside area, and Messi leaving after just 20 minutes, most people missed out.