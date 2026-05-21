Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal makes 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in madrasahs
India
West Bengal has just made it compulsory for all recognized, aided and unaided madrasahs to sing Vande Mataram during their morning assemblies.
This move, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, follows a similar rule for all schools across the state last week.
'Vande Mataram' parity sparks political reactions
The song is a reminder of unity from India's freedom movement. The decision also lines up with a recent central government order giving Vande Mataram equal status with the national anthem at official events.
Meanwhile, debates over Vande Mataram being played or sung during oath ceremonies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have sparked reactions from political actors in those states.