Suvendu Adhikari puts Jadavpur students on notice over saffron color
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has put Jadavpur University students on notice for raising slogans like Kashmir "Mange Azadi" and "Free Palestine," saying these chants disrespect the saffron color.
He made it clear that the BJP will not tolerate any insult to saffron and warned that the BJP would no longer tolerate any "insult" to the saffron color.
Adhikari plans Geeta paath at Jadavpur
Adhikari also plans to visit the university soon to recite "Geeta paath" and chant "Hanuman Chalisa," aiming to reinforce saffron's dignity as campus tensions rise between Left-backed student groups and RSS-affiliated ABVP members.
Earlier, he led a three-km Gerua Samman Yatra with monks and seers chanting "Jai Shri Ram," while hundreds of BJP supporters joined the procession, calling it a stand against attempts to malign saffron during ongoing campus debates.