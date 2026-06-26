Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati says Ayodhya Ram temple probe targets staff

SIT names 9 suspects, officials resign

The SIT named nine suspects for mishandling cash, but Saraswati feels this misses bigger "large-scale thefts."

After some arrests, two trust officials resigned to take moral responsibility.

He didn't hold back on politics either, calling BJP's Hindutva "fake" for ignoring Vedic traditions and urging people to vote for those who actually support Sanatan Dharma and cow protection.

Saraswati also clarified his Gau Dharma Yatra isn't about politics: it's about supporting anyone who stands up for religious values.