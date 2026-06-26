Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati says Ayodhya Ram temple probe targets staff
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati isn't buying the current investigation into the Ram Temple donation scam in Ayodhya.
He says the probe is only targeting lower-level staff, while powerful people are being let off the hook.
He also pointed out that saints were left out of the main trust managing temple funds, which he claims is packed with political appointees.
SIT names 9 suspects, officials resign
The SIT named nine suspects for mishandling cash, but Saraswati feels this misses bigger "large-scale thefts."
After some arrests, two trust officials resigned to take moral responsibility.
He didn't hold back on politics either, calling BJP's Hindutva "fake" for ignoring Vedic traditions and urging people to vote for those who actually support Sanatan Dharma and cow protection.
Saraswati also clarified his Gau Dharma Yatra isn't about politics: it's about supporting anyone who stands up for religious values.