Sydney school bus crashes into tree after driver medical emergency
India
A school bus in Sydney crashed into a tree when the driver had a medical emergency on Thursday.
As 41 students were heading back from a career expo, one quick-thinking teen tried to grab the wheel but couldn't stop the accident.
Bus crash injures students, driver critical
Five students, aged 16 to 18, were injured (one may have broken bones) and all were taken to the hospital. The driver is in critical condition.
Emergency crews and an eyewitness helped the students and their teacher get out safely, while the rest of the students and their teacher were shaken but OK.
The school will offer counseling support, and police are investigating what caused the crash.