Tabassum, 33, grazed by wedding bullet in northeast Delhi, stable
India
A wedding celebration in northeast Delhi took a scary turn when Tabassum, 33, was injured when a bullet grazed past her head and ear while watching from her balcony.
Thankfully, her injuries are not life-threatening. She is recovering in the hospital and is stable.
Police say 2 young men fired
After Tabassum's husband filed a complaint, police began investigating.
Officers say two young men fired the shot and ran off, leaving the bullet behind.
They are now checking CCTV footage and have questioned people connected to the wedding as they work to track down who was involved.