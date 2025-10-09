Next Article
Taliban foreign minister in India for 6-day visit
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's top diplomat under the Taliban, just touched down in New Delhi for a six-day visit—marking the first trip of its kind since 2021.
He's set to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, aiming to boost ties and talk through regional concerns.
Visit possible due to temporary UN travel ban exemption
Muttaqi will check out key sites like Darul Uloom Deoband and the Taj Mahal, according to people familiar with the matter.
His visit was only possible because of a temporary UN travel ban exemption granted this month.
Even though India hasn't officially recognized the Taliban government, it keeps communication open and continues to call for an inclusive Afghan administration.