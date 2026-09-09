Tamil Nadu announces ₹1,200cr assembly and secretariat in Pattinapakkam

Right now, government work happens at the old Fort St. George campus. This upgrade aims to make things smoother and more efficient for everyone involved.

The land is already sorted through no-objection certificates from various government departments, with all clearances in place.

Three committees are set to handle everything from calling for Expressions of Interest and finalizing the architectural consultancy firm, finalizing building drawings and designs at the preliminary design stage, and finalizing building drawings and designs at the final design stage, while the Public Works Department has three months to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR), along with estimates, before construction kicks off.