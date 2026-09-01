Tamil Nadu bars smartphones at 52 temples starting September 1
India
Starting September 1, 2026, smartphones are no longer allowed in 52 major Tamil Nadu temples.
The HR and CE department says this is to keep worship calm and respectful: noncamera phones are still OK.
The move follows court orders and matches bans already seen at places like Palani and Madurai.
Lockers installed, ₹5 daily fee criticized
To help out, lockers have been set up at temple entrances so visitors can store their phones for ₹5 and grab a token to collect them later.
Minister Ramesh explained the ban was needed because people kept taking photos and videos of deities inside.
Still, some devotees feel the daily locker fee adds up, especially for locals, and temple staff worry about handling expensive devices during busy times like festivals.