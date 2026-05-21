Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC results announced for 900,000+ students
India
Tamil Nadu's Class 10 SSLC results are out!
Over 900,000 students registered for the exams between March 11 and April 6 this year.
You can check your scores now at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in; just enter your roll number.
Tamil Nadu pass rate 94.31%
Girls scored a strong win with a pass rate of 96.47%, while boys came in at 92.15%.
The overall pass percentage climbed to an impressive 94.31%, up from last year's 93.80%.
Private schools did especially well, hitting nearly 98%.
Heads up: after summer break, schools reopen on June 1, so enjoy the holidays while they last!