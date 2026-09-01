Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gifts Christian Dior sunglasses to Chellam
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made waves on Tuesday when he gifted his Christian Dior sunglasses (worth around ₹40,000) to Chellam, an elderly woman he visited in Salem.
He stopped by her home for a quick chat and also handed her a saree, turning an ordinary day into something special.
Vijay opens 8 Mettur sluice gates
During the same trip, Vijay oversaw the release of water from the Mettur Dam after the reservoir's water level crossed 90 feet.
He opened eight sluice gates, enabling irrigation and boosting hydropower.
The event brought together ministers, officials, and farmers to highlight smart water use, and Vijay's thoughtful gestures helped him connect with people on a personal level.