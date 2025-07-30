Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Dalit man's honor killing sparks protests
Kavin Selva Ganesh, a 27-year-old Dalit software engineer from Chennai, was murdered in Thirunelveli, allegedly by his partner's brother, Surjeet Saravanan.
Ganesh's family believes this was an honor killing because of caste differences and has refused to accept his body until everyone involved is arrested.
Police probe underway
Police say Ganesh was lured to a hospital and attacked with a sickle.
Subashini's parents—both police officers—are also accused and have been suspended from duty.
The case is being investigated under laws for caste-based violence, including the SC/ST Act.
Surjeet has surrendered and is in custody as protests grow and people call for justice and stronger action against caste crimes.