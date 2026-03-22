Tamil Nadu elections: Cash, goods worth ₹75cr seized so far
India
With assembly elections coming up in Tamil Nadu, officials have already confiscated cash and goods worth ₹75.03 crore as of March 21.
The haul includes cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies, all revealed by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.
Election Commission's crackdown on illegal money, gifts during elections
This huge spike in seizures shows just how seriously the Election Commission is cracking down on illegal money and gifts during elections.
Surveillance and enforcement teams and 136 general observers, 40 police observers and 151 expenditure observers (327 in total) are now out there checking for unaccounted cash or goods.
For young voters especially, it's a reminder that the system is being watched closely to keep things fair as polling day approaches.