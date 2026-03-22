Tamil Nadu elections: Cash, goods worth ₹75cr seized so far

Election Commission's crackdown on illegal money, gifts during elections

This huge spike in seizures shows just how seriously the Election Commission is cracking down on illegal money and gifts during elections.

Surveillance and enforcement teams and 136 general observers, 40 police observers and 151 expenditure observers (327 in total) are now out there checking for unaccounted cash or goods.

For young voters especially, it's a reminder that the system is being watched closely to keep things fair as polling day approaches.