Tamil Nadu launches self enumeration portal for Census 2027 online
Good news for Tamil Nadu residents: no more waiting for census officials at your door!
You can now fill out your Census 2027 details online using the Self Enumeration Portal (SEP), launched July 17.
The portal is open until July 31, so you've got a couple of weeks to get it done.
If you miss the window, officials will visit your home between August 1 and August 30.
Tamil Nadu SEP registration needs OTP
Registering is simple: just enter the head of household's name, mobile number, and email address, then verify with an OTP.
You'll get an 11-digit ID to show during any official visits, and if you forget it, you can retrieve it with your phone number.
Sundaresh Babu, IAS, Director of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu, assures everyone that data is protected by a three-layer security system and urges people to use only the official portal to stay safe from scams.