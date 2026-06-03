Tamil Nadu launches self-reporting digital population census from July 17
India
Tamil Nadu is rolling out its population census with a digital twist this year.
From July 17 to 31, you can fill in your own details, with no waiting for someone to knock on your door.
After that, the Houselisting and Housing Census runs from August 1 to 30.
This is India's first census since 2011; the one planned for 2021 got pushed back because of COVID-19.
Tamil Nadu trainers receive census training
To make sure things go smoothly, master trainers across Tamil Nadu are getting hands-on training right now.
They'll be guiding local teams to collect accurate information and keep everything organized.
The goal? Make the whole process more efficient and reliable, while bringing the census firmly into the digital age.