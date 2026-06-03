Tamil Nadu launches self-reporting digital population census from July 17 India Jun 03, 2026

Tamil Nadu is rolling out its population census with a digital twist this year.

From July 17 to 31, you can fill in your own details, with no waiting for someone to knock on your door.

After that, the Houselisting and Housing Census runs from August 1 to 30.

This is India's first census since 2011; the one planned for 2021 got pushed back because of COVID-19.