Tamil Nadu man kills father after drunken argument
India
In Salem, Tamil Nadu, a 40-year-old man named C Kannan was arrested for allegedly murdering his 70-year-old father, Chinnadurai.
The incident happened on February 8 when Kannan came home drunk and got into an argument with his father, which escalated into violence.
He attacked Chinnadurai with a wooden log and then went to sleep, leaving his injured father unattended.
Sadly, Chinnadurai died overnight.
Neighbors alerted police when Chinnadurai didn't leave house
The next morning, neighbors noticed something was wrong when Chinnadurai didn't leave the house and alerted police.
Officers arrived, sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem, registered a case, arrested Kannan and he was remanded in prison.