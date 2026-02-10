Tamil Nadu man kills father after drunken argument India Feb 10, 2026

In Salem, Tamil Nadu, a 40-year-old man named C Kannan was arrested for allegedly murdering his 70-year-old father, Chinnadurai.

The incident happened on February 8 when Kannan came home drunk and got into an argument with his father, which escalated into violence.

He attacked Chinnadurai with a wooden log and then went to sleep, leaving his injured father unattended.

Sadly, Chinnadurai died overnight.