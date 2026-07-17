Tamil Nadu offers 1st-ever online census self-enumeration, Governor Arlekar urges
India
Big news for Tamil Nadu: For the first time ever, you can fill out your census details online or on your phone.
Gov. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is encouraging everyone to use this self-enumeration option between July 17 and July 31, 2026.
He says it will make things smoother and help collect accurate data.
Two-phase census, house listing Aug 1-30
The census is happening in two phases: first, you submit your information yourself online; then officials will do house listing from August 1 to August 30, 2026.
The governor believes using technology makes the process easier and ensures no one gets left out.