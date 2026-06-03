Tamil Nadu reshuffles top officials and announces multiple appointments
Tamil Nadu just switched up its top government officials in a big way.
Sajjansingh R Chavan is now secretary to the governor, and Rashmi Siddharth Zagade (formerly Chennai's district collector) is stepping in as special secretary for higher education.
Ajay Yadav gets a double role, taking charge of milk production and dairy development and also functioning as Aavin's managing director.
Tamil Nadu announces several departmental postings
J Vijaya Rani moves from warehousing to head horticulture and plantation crops, replacing P Kumaravel Pandian (now with the State Planning Commission).
T Anbalagan is the new vice chairman and CEO of the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, while P Rathinasamy leads technical education.
Collectors Ranjeet Singh and Durga Moorthi are now posted in Tenkasi and Dindigul districts, respectively.
R Sukumar takes over Stationery and Printing; A John Louis joins Warehousing Corporation.