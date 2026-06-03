Tamil Nadu reshuffles top officials and announces multiple appointments India Jun 03, 2026

Tamil Nadu just switched up its top government officials in a big way.

Sajjansingh R Chavan is now secretary to the governor, and Rashmi Siddharth Zagade (formerly Chennai's district collector) is stepping in as special secretary for higher education.

Ajay Yadav gets a double role, taking charge of milk production and dairy development and also functioning as Aavin's managing director.