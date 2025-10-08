Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Stray dog bites 24 people, including schoolgirl
India
A stray dog bit 24 people in Kadayanallur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.
It started with a young schoolgirl on her way to class—her grandmother managed to chase the dog off with the girl student's school bag, and the girl was quickly taken to the Kadayanallur Government Hospital.
Dog bites 14 more people in just 4 hours
Within just four hours, the dog had attacked 14 more people, including a college student, and by evening, the total reached 24.
While most were treated as outpatients, eight needed to be hospitalized.
The attacks have left locals worried and frustrated, with many urging the municipality to step up efforts to manage stray animals and keep the community safe.