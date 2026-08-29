Tamil Nadu's 21 pilgrims return to Chennai after Nepal floods
India
21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, stranded by sudden flash floods and landslides during their Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Nepal, made it safely back to Chennai this week.
The disaster struck on August 26, leaving many dead and hundreds missing, but these survivors were rescued by the Nepal Army and local authorities.
Flown home survivors request privacy
After being sheltered at a border police outpost, the group was flown home through coordinated efforts between central and state officials.
Two women described how everyone had to climb steep terrain together for two-and-a-half hours, using a sari as a lifeline for those struggling.
The group thanked their rescuers but also asked for privacy, as some families are still waiting for news about missing loved ones.