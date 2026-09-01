Tanvi sat NEET PG despite parents missing after Nepal floods

Tanvi opened up online about how tough the exam felt. She said, "Out of the three-hour exam, one and a half hours, I have spent crying."

"The question kind of became difficult to read at times because there were tears in my eyes," Tanvi said.

Seeing her admit card with a photo taken by her dad made things harder, and she missed her mom's pre-exam dahi shakkar.

Still, Tanvi stays hopeful for their safe return. Her family is waiting for updates from Nepal.