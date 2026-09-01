Tanvi sat NEET PG despite parents missing after Nepal floods
India
Tanvi, whose parents' whereabouts remain unknown after the Nepal floods, sat for her NEET PG exam on August 30, 2026, even though her parents were part of a Kailash Yatra group and lost contact.
Despite everything, Tanvi pushed herself to take the test because it was her father's wish.
Tanvi says she cried 1.5 hours
Tanvi opened up online about how tough the exam felt. She said, "Out of the three-hour exam, one and a half hours, I have spent crying."
"The question kind of became difficult to read at times because there were tears in my eyes," Tanvi said.
Seeing her admit card with a photo taken by her dad made things harder, and she missed her mom's pre-exam dahi shakkar.
Still, Tanvi stays hopeful for their safe return. Her family is waiting for updates from Nepal.