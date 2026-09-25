Taranjit Singh Sandhu urges NDMC to maintain cleanliness and security
India
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu told NDMC staff on Friday that the high cleanliness standards set during the BRICS summit shouldn't be a one-time thing.
He urged everyone to keep roads and parks tidy year-round and also called for better security across the area.
Sandhu suggests schoolchildren join cleanliness drives
Sandhu suggested getting schoolchildren involved in cleanliness drives, saying their habits can inspire families too.
He also pushed for more teamwork between NDMC staff, Delhi Police, and the Pink Squad to boost safety.
He proposed student sports tournaments and gave a shoutout to NDMC schools for their strong academics.