Taratala area warehouse collapse in Kolkata kills at least 11
A warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on June 24, 2026, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others.
The tragedy struck during concrete casting with dozens of laborers on site.
Families rushed to the city, searching for loved ones and facing heartbreaking losses.
Navin Singh identified, Sahil Sardar killed
Navin Singh's body was identified by a family member after hours of searching;
Sahil Sardar, just 17, lost his life visiting cousins at the site for the first time.
The Kumar family from Bihar was hit especially hard: Ghee Kumar, 17, died while Manu Kumar, 24, remains critically injured.
Some, like Neela Devi, who missed work that day, feel lucky to be alive.
Search for missing workers continues
The search continues for missing workers as families wait anxiously for answers.