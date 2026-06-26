Taratala area warehouse collapse in Kolkata kills at least 11

Navin Singh identified, Sahil Sardar killed

Navin Singh's body was identified by a family member after hours of searching;

Sahil Sardar, just 17, lost his life visiting cousins at the site for the first time.

The Kumar family from Bihar was hit especially hard: Ghee Kumar, 17, died while Manu Kumar, 24, remains critically injured.

Some, like Neela Devi, who missed work that day, feel lucky to be alive.