Tata to roll out India's 1st locally built Airbus C295
India is about to roll out its first locally made Airbus C295 military transport plane from Tata's Vadodara facility.
This is a big deal: out of 56 planes ordered in a ₹21,935 crore deal, 40 are being built right here at home.
It's also the first time a private Indian company (not just HAL) is making full-scale military aircraft, marking a new chapter for Indian defense manufacturing.
C295 project involves 37 Indian suppliers
The project involves 37 Indian suppliers and is expected to generate up to 3,000 direct jobs in Vadodara.
The C295 will replace the old Avro-748 fleet and can handle high-altitude missions with short takeoff and landing, perfect for tough spots like Ladakh.
Besides boosting border security, it helps India cut down on imports, and strengthens our place in global defense manufacturing.