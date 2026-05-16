Tata to roll out India's 1st locally built Airbus C295 India May 16, 2026

India is about to roll out its first locally made Airbus C295 military transport plane from Tata's Vadodara facility.

This is a big deal: out of 56 planes ordered in a ₹21,935 crore deal, 40 are being built right here at home.

It's also the first time a private Indian company (not just HAL) is making full-scale military aircraft, marking a new chapter for Indian defense manufacturing.