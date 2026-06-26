Tazia procession in Ratlam touches line, 3 dead, 10 injured
India
A Tazia procession in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, turned tragic late Thursday night when it accidentally touched a high-tension power line.
Three people lost their lives and 10 others were injured around 11:15pm in Hatnara village.
Police say they are still investigating how the accident happened.
Witnesses report electric shock, community shaken
Eyewitnesses shared that the electric shock hit those carrying the Tazia and even affected others nearby.
Dr. Ravindra Solanki from Ratlam Medical College said three people were brought in already dead, while the rest are being treated at different hospitals.
The local community is shaken by the incident, especially since it happened during a religious event.