TCS faces 9 FIRs over Nashik sexual harassment, religious conversion
India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is dealing with major allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at its Nashik office.
Nine FIRs have been filed, and TCS has suspended the employees under investigation.
The company says it's working closely with authorities and will take further steps after the probe concludes.
TCS employees arrested in Nashik
Maharashtra's chief minister praised Nashik police for moving quickly on these complaints, which first surfaced in March.
Six TCS employees, including Asif Ansari and Danish Sheikh, have been arrested on accusations including coercion and making offensive comments about religion.
A special team is also looking into whether human resources ignored early warnings.