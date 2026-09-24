TDB prepping 8L aravana prasadam for Thulam, 75L for Mandalam-Makaravilakku

To keep up with demand, TDB is locking in jaggery supplies (5 million kilograms from Pune and another 2.5 million kilograms online) with key other raw-material contracts wrapping up by October 5.

Crowd management is getting a tech upgrade too: AI cameras will be set up at Sabarimala with help from the police department.

And just to clear the air, Jayakumar confirmed the temple's gold crown is safe and sound in its strong room.