Teacher shoots at kids playing near his house
In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a teacher named Samir Kumar Mondal was arrested after allegedly shooting an air gun at a group of children playing near his house.
The incident happened on Friday when Mondal lost his cool after a ball hit his door.
One child was injured and is now recovering in the hospital.
Neighbors say about 10-12 kids played outside every day
Neighbors say about 10-12 kids played outside Mondal's house every day, with balls often landing on his property even though he'd warned them before.
Witnesses shared that Mondal fired several shots from an air gun after another ball incident.
A child was hit on the hand while running away and needed urgent medical care.
Police quickly arrested Mondal, who admitted to firing but claimed he didn't mean to hurt anyone.
The child's father asked why someone would shoot at children.
Police are investigating and have seized the weapon, which could be sent for forensic tests, with legal action underway.
The case has sparked fresh worries about kids' safety in their own neighborhoods.