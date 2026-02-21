Teacher shoots at kids playing near his house

Neighbors say about 10-12 kids played outside every day

Neighbors say about 10-12 kids played outside Mondal's house every day, with balls often landing on his property even though he'd warned them before.

Witnesses shared that Mondal fired several shots from an air gun after another ball incident.

A child was hit on the hand while running away and needed urgent medical care.

Police quickly arrested Mondal, who admitted to firing but claimed he didn't mean to hurt anyone.

The child's father asked why someone would shoot at children.

Police are investigating and have seized the weapon, which could be sent for forensic tests, with legal action underway.

The case has sparked fresh worries about kids' safety in their own neighborhoods.