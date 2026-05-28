Lightning kills techie who quit corporate life to become farmer
What's the story
A former IT employee, Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, was killed by a lightning strike while he was plucking mangoes in his paddy fields near Mysuru. The incident took place on Tuesday at Yelwala. Balakrishna had recently quit his corporate job and taken up farming with his colleague. He was also involved in promoting modern agricultural equipment and marketing it.
Family present
Balakrishna died on the spot
On the fateful day, Balakrishna had stopped with his wife and son near Yelwala to visit their property. While he was plucking mangoes, a lightning bolt struck him. He collapsed on the spot and died instantly. Another person who was with him at the time of the incident was also injured but survived.
Other incidents
Two people killed by lightning in Mysuru
In another tragic incident, two people were killed by lightning strikes in Mysuru on Wednesday. Yashodamma, a resident of Hoshapura village in Hunsur taluk, died while working in a field when she was struck by lightning. In a separate incident, Appaiah, a resident of Maladahalli village in HD Kote taluk, was struck by lightning around 1:00pm and died under a tree. A cow also died due to lightning at Antharasanthe in HD Kote around 1:30pm.