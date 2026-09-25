Teen assaulted in Aastha Kunj Park prompts Delhi safety audit
India
A 17-year-old girl was attacked at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi, raising serious questions about park safety.
The park is massive but suffers from poor lighting, broken walls, and nonworking CCTVs, making it tough to keep everyone safe.
Impersonators arrested after Aastha Kunj assault
Three men pretending to be officers separated the teen from her friend and assaulted her in a secluded spot.
Police have arrested all three suspects and spoken to multiple witnesses.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed a comprehensive safety audit of all parks in the capital to be completed within a week, and is bringing in Pink Police units to boost security for visitors.