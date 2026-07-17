Teen shooter Damayanti Sen picked for trials missing in Howrah
India
Damayanti Sen, a 15-year-old shooter recently picked for national team trials, has gone missing from her home in Howrah, West Bengal.
She left to buy household items on Thursday afternoon and never returned.
After searching among friends and relatives with no luck, her family reported her disappearance.
CCTV shows Damayanti at Howrah station
CCTV footage shows Damayanti at Howrah Station on Thursday morning, carrying her phone but leaving no clues about where she went next.
Her parents say she was disciplined and focused on training after being selected for the trials.
There were no recent family conflicts, and now they are asking for public help as police continue their search.