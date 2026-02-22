Tejas jets crash thrice in 2 years: How reliable are
The Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter jets are facing tough questions after a third serious crash recently.
The latest accident happened during landing—thankfully, the pilot made it out safe, but the jet was badly damaged and probably won't fly again.
Now, everyone's wondering just how reliable these homegrown planes really are.
Aerobatics crash at Dubai Airshow
This isn't a one-off. In March 2024, another Tejas crashed near Jaisalmer after a demo flight (pilot ejected safely).
But at last year's Dubai Airshow, things turned tragic—a Tejas went down during aerobatics and the pilot didn't survive.
These incidents have made people nervous about how safe these jets actually are.
IAF orders 180 upgraded Mk1A jets
The IAF ordered 180 upgraded Mk1A Tejas jets, but delivery keeps getting pushed back.
With new planes delayed and older ones under scrutiny, questions have been raised about the fleet.
After this latest crash, every remaining Tejas is getting extra safety checks before taking off again.