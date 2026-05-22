Telangana, Andhra Pradesh under severe heatwave with red alerts
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are dealing with some seriously high temperatures right now.
Hyderabad just saw its hottest day this season at over 43 Celsius, and several districts are on red alert as the mercury has shot past 46 Celsius.
Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors during peak sunlight hours and keep hydrated, basically, take care and don't risk it outside.
Weather department warns Konaseema Markapuram 47°C
In Telangana, 20 districts are under red alert, with places like Peddapalli and Suryapet hitting 46.5 Celsius.
Hyderabad joined the list with its first 43 Celsius day of the season.
Across Andhra Pradesh, more than 200 mandals in 18 districts crossed 43 Celsius on Thursday. Palnadu was hit hardest.
The weather department warns that Konaseema and Markapuram could see up to 47 Celsius through May 22, so if you're in these areas, best to avoid afternoon travel for now.