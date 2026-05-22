Telangana, Andhra Pradesh under severe heatwave with red alerts

Weather department warns Konaseema Markapuram 47°C

In Telangana, 20 districts are under red alert, with places like Peddapalli and Suryapet hitting 46.5 Celsius.

Hyderabad joined the list with its first 43 Celsius day of the season.

Across Andhra Pradesh, more than 200 mandals in 18 districts crossed 43 Celsius on Thursday. Palnadu was hit hardest.

The weather department warns that Konaseema and Markapuram could see up to 47 Celsius through May 22, so if you're in these areas, best to avoid afternoon travel for now.