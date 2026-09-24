Telangana anti-corruption raid on Bomma Venkatesh probes alleged Reddy wealth
India
Big news from Telangana: anti-corruption officials just raided the home of Bomma Venkatesh.
This is all part of a deeper investigation into how Reddy allegedly collected way more wealth than his salary could explain.
Seized ₹1.35cr, Reddy held for 300cr
During the raid, authorities seized ₹1.35 crore in cash, foreign currency, and around 14-liter of foreign liquor. This is just one piece of a larger case.
Reddy is already under arrest for reportedly amassing assets worth ₹300 crore through shady deals and possible benami properties.
The probe isn't over yet; investigators are still digging into real estate links and money laundering angles, with even the Enforcement Directorate now involved.