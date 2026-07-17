Telangana authorities seized 850kg of suspected ghee and cream
India
Telangana just cracked down on fake ghee: 850kg of suspicious ghee and cream were seized by the Food Safety Department and Hyderabad Police during a statewide sweep on July 14-15.
Both licensed and unlicensed shops got checked, and in Hyderabad's urban core, 60kg of suspected contaminated products were tossed out right away.
Officials inspected 79 shops found adulteration
Turns out, some of the ghee was mixed with stuff like palm oil, vanaspati, and coconut oil, definitely not what you want in your food.
By law, real ghee should be almost pure milk fat (99.5%).
Across Telangana, officials inspected 79 places and grabbed 106 samples for lab tests. Five businesses got official warnings for suspected violations of food safety rules.