Telangana: BJP candidate dies by suicide, family blames Congress leaders India Feb 10, 2026

Erukali Mahadevappa, a BJP candidate for the Makthal municipal polls in Telangana, died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday.

His family says Congress leaders and Minister Vakiti Srihari pressured him to quit the race or switch parties, despite his years with the BJP.

Police are investigating, and a post-mortem is underway.