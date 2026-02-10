Telangana: BJP candidate dies by suicide, family blames Congress leaders
India
Erukali Mahadevappa, a BJP candidate for the Makthal municipal polls in Telangana, died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday.
His family says Congress leaders and Minister Vakiti Srihari pressured him to quit the race or switch parties, despite his years with the BJP.
Police are investigating, and a post-mortem is underway.
Tension escalates ahead of local elections
Mahadevappa's death has stirred tension just before local elections, raising serious questions about fair play in Telangana politics.
With his family alleging threats and harassment, and BJP leaders blaming "mafia threats," there's growing concern about voter safety and political pressure—especially for candidates from marginalized communities.