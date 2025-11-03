What led to Telangana road accident that claimed 20 lives

A tragic road accident in Telangana 's Ranga Reddy district on Monday claimed the lives of at least 20 people. The incident took place when a speeding truck collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus near Khanapur Gate under Chevella police station limits. The bus was carrying around 70 passengers who were returning to Hyderabad from Tandur after the weekend. Reportedly, the truck was speeding on the wrong side of the road.

Crash analysis Passengers cried for help as locals rushed to their aid Other reports say that when the truck reached a curve near Mirzapur, the driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding with the bus and turning over. As a result, the gravel load fell onto the bus, trapping several passengers. Eyewitnesses described a heart-wrenching scene with passengers crying for help as locals rushed to their aid. Among the deceased were both drivers of the RTC bus and lorry, several women, and a 10-month-old infant with its mother.

Emergency efforts Death toll likely to rise Emergency teams used three JCB excavators for rescue operations at the site. The injured passengers were rushed to Chevella Government Hospital, with those in critical condition being referred to hospitals in Hyderabad. The passengers killed in the accident include a 10-month-old baby, 10 women, and the drivers of both heavy vehicles. Traffic on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway was severely affected due to the accident, causing long queues of vehicles across the Chevella-Vikarabad route.

Twitter Post Visuals from the site of collision #WATCH | Rangareddy, Telangana | Several people lost their lives, and many others were injured in an accident between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate under Chevella police station area in Rangareddy district.



CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to immediately… pic.twitter.com/wzW6MjID2M — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025