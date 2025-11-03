Telangana bus-truck collision: President Murmu expresses grief, announces ex gratia
A tragic bus accident in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district has left the country shaken.
Early Monday, a speeding, gravel-laden tipper truck slammed into a state-run TSRTC bus near Khanapur Gate, crushing the front and trapping passengers inside.
President Droupadi Murmu described the incident as "deeply unfortunate" and extended her condolences to the bereaved families.
Truck was on wrong side of road
The truck was reportedly on the wrong side of the road and spilled gravel onto the bus during impact.
At least 20 people lost their lives—including both drivers, 10 women, and an infant—while about 20 others were injured and rushed to hospitals in Chevella and Hyderabad.
CM Revanth Reddy orders immediate relief efforts
Rescue teams worked nonstop to clear debris and help survivors using earthmovers.
The state government has launched a full investigation into what went wrong.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered immediate relief efforts and set up a control room to coordinate support for those affected.