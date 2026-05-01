Telangana buys Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T for ₹1,461.47cr
India
Big update: Telangana has bought out Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T, making the state the full owner for ₹1,461.47 crore.
The deal was finalized on Thursday, April 30, 2026, shifting metro management directly under the state's control and opening up new ways to shape the city's transit future.
Telangana assumes ₹13,538.53cr metro debt
With this takeover, Telangana will handle a hefty ₹13,538.53 crore in existing metro debt, now backed by a government guarantee instead of L&T.
The move is expected to make it easier to expand into Phase II and improve connections across the city.
For daily commuters (about 4.5 lakh people), this could mean smoother upgrades and better integration down the line.