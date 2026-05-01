Telangana buys Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T for ₹1,461.47cr

Telangana assumes ₹13,538.53cr metro debt

With this takeover, Telangana will handle a hefty ₹13,538.53 crore in existing metro debt, now backed by a government guarantee instead of L&T.

The move is expected to make it easier to expand into Phase II and improve connections across the city.

For daily commuters (about 4.5 lakh people), this could mean smoother upgrades and better integration down the line.