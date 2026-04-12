Telangana declares inter results for almost 1 million students
India
The results for Telangana's inter first- and second-year exams just dropped.
Almost one million students took the tests between February 26 and March 18.
If you sat for these exams, you can check your scores now on tgbie.cgg.gov.in or access your pass status on the IE Education portal.
Inter exams: Girls 78.65% boys 62.5%
The first year saw a pass rate of 66.2%, while the second year did a bit better at 70.58%.
Girls really stood out this year, with a pass percentage of 78.65% compared to boys at 62.5%.
It's one of the biggest academic events in Telangana, and these numbers show how everyone performed across the board.